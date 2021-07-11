$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $12.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $660.06. The company had a trading volume of 154,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,819. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $406.67 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.28.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

