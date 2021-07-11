Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,346. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.