Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings of $3.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $20.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.99. The stock had a trading volume of 443,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

