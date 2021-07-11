$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.55.

GWW traded up $7.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.83. 154,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,381. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $305.50 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

