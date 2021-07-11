The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce sales of $723.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.52 million and the highest is $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.23. 184,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,775. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.06. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $277.83 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.