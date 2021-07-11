Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $221.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $181.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $885.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $909.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $921.77 million, with estimates ranging from $875.24 million to $994.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $33.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

