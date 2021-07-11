Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $3.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

JLL stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.14. 345,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $657,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

