Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,386. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 3,776,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,707. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

