Krios (GIG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Krios has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Krios has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001395 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.22 or 0.01420639 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.