Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Hits $4.19 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $56.17 or 0.00165466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $7,000.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.69 or 0.00900575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,656 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

