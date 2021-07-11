disBalancer Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001539 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.33 million and $346,228.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00117208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.39 or 0.99971587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.52 or 0.00955575 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,752 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars.

