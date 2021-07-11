O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $10.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $591.65. 277,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $592.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

