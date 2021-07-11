Zacks: Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $2.97. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $15.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million.

A number of analysts have commented on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.31.

Shares of FLT traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.03. 573,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,453. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

