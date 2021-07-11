Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.36 Million

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post $348.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.30 million and the lowest is $336.39 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.24. The company had a trading volume of 324,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $320.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,832,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,383,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

