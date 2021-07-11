Stacks Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003971 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $230.09 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stacks has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00162835 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,081,391 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

