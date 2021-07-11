Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,981.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.87 or 0.06305929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.37 or 0.01460694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00395296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00145710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.03 or 0.00621013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00408722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.79 or 0.00326039 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,106,620 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

