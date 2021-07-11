T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $169.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

