Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report sales of $21.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.31 billion and the lowest is $20.42 billion. FedEx posted sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $89.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.36 billion to $96.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,581. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.53 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

