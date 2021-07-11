Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $392.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.39.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $377.42. The company had a trading volume of 671,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

