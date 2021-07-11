-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.35). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

ARDX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $794.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 706,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

