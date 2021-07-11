UnMarshal (MARSH) Reaches One Day Volume of $684,879.00

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $684,879.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00117548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00162798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,973.84 or 1.00001734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00956664 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MARSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.