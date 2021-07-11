Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post sales of $302.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $304.70 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $266.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,019.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,113. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 843,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,230. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.