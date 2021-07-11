Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.11. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

