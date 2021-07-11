Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

HASI stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. 535,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.