Starname (IOV) One Day Volume Hits $23,675.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $3.67 million and $23,675.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starname has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

