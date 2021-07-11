Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post sales of $384.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.22 million. Cable One reported sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

CABO stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,933.00. 29,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,812.40. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.