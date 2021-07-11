8PAY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266,966.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $398,756.81 and approximately $266,966.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00117542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,936.22 or 1.00016044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00960318 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

