$127.15 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $127.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.86 million and the lowest is $124.44 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $114.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $517.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.28 million to $524.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $528.46 million, with estimates ranging from $519.05 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

HEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

