Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.29 Million

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report $503.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $516.20 million. Farfetch reported sales of $364.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.01. 2,242,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,748. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 207,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

