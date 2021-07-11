Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.58.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 2,750,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

