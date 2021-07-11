Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to “Buy”

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,016. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,742 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 179,181 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $4,707,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

