Waltonchain Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and $1.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.78 or 0.06309405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00145619 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,054,246 coins and its circulating supply is 77,333,214 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.