Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $99.08

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.37.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.