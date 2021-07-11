NAOS Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $628,757.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $628,757.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00117358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,932.65 or 1.00148323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.83 or 0.00961647 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.