Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $129.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.14 million to $132.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $123.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $526.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $545.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $555.05 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $596.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. 830,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,852. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

