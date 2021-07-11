Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $112,734.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Argon has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00162790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.57 or 1.00122918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00960637 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.