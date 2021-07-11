Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 7,378 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 214,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.30.

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.42. 3,163,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

