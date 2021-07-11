$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $134.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,762,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.