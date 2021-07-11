FUTURAX (FTXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $16,784.47 and approximately $5.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00236804 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001311 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00812703 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

