Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $17.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,463,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,987,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ROOT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 1,723,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.90. Root has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

