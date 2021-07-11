Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 603,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.