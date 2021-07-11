Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

PM stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

