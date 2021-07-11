Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,630 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

