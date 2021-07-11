$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. Hecla Mining posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after buying an additional 898,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

