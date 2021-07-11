Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

IART has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 259,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,233. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.