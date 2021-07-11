Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,624,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.