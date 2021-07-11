Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $545,091.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00117611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00162775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,994.18 or 1.00089871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.92 or 0.00956671 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

