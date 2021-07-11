Kuverit One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $602,158.45 and approximately $12.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00903625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,911,226 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

