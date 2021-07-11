PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $$8.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -421.68 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

