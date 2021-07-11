QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 362,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,385. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 132,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 188,574 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

